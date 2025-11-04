AAPS getting 10 new electric buses bringing total electric fleet to 24

Ann Arbor Public Schools has received a $4 million state grant to help expand its electric bus fleet.

The Michigan Department of Education's Clean Bus Energy Grant is supporting AAPS in its efforts to transition from gas-powered to clean energy school buses. This will bring the total amount of electric buses and charging stations operated by the district to 24.

Andrew Cluley is the Director of Communications for AAPS. He says electric buses are quieter and emit fewer pollutants compared to standard buses.

“Traditional school buses are emitting a lot of fumes, and they smell like school buses. And avoiding that is something that our families really seem to appreciate.”

Cluley says it will take quite a bit of time to phase in newer buses. He says, hopefully, AAPS can transport its students using green energy one day.

