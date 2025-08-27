© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U-M shows off EV Battery Lab expansion

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published August 27, 2025 at 4:04 PM EDT
Outside the University of Michigan newly expanded Battery Lab.
1 of 9  — thumbnail_IMG_20250827_110851692_HDR.jpg
Outside the University of Michigan newly expanded Battery Lab.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
University of Michigan Battery Lab Director Greg Less speaks at the expansion's grand opening.
2 of 9  — thumbnail_IMG_20250827_100413418_HDR.jpg
University of Michigan Battery Lab Director Greg Less speaks at the expansion's grand opening.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
New batteries made at the University of Michigan's Battery Lab.
3 of 9  — thumbnail_IMG_20250827_095236426_HDR.jpg
New batteries made at the University of Michigan's Battery Lab.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Inside the University of Michigan's newly expanded Battery Lab.
4 of 9  — thumbnail_IMG_20250827_103542445.jpg
Inside the University of Michigan's newly expanded Battery Lab.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Inside the University of Michigan's newly expanded Battery Lab.
5 of 9  — thumbnail_IMG_20250827_104232904_HDR.jpg
Inside the University of Michigan's newly expanded Battery Lab.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A worker at the University of Michigan's Battery Lab presents the equipment used in the lab.
6 of 9  — thumbnail_IMG_20250827_102000306.jpg
A worker at the University of Michigan's Battery Lab presents the equipment used in the lab.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A worker at the University of Michigan's Battery Lab shows the equipment used in the lab.
7 of 9  — thumbnail_IMG_20250827_105231969_HDR.jpg
A worker at the University of Michigan's Battery Lab shows the equipment used in the lab.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Batteries being made at the University of Michigan's Battery Lab.
8 of 9  — thumbnail_IMG_20250827_102853885_HDR.jpg
Batteries being made at the University of Michigan's Battery Lab.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A pile of new batteries made at the University of Michigan's Battery Lab.
9 of 9  — thumbnail_IMG_20250827_104853127.jpg
A pile of new batteries made at the University of Michigan's Battery Lab.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

The University of Michigan has expanded its Battery Lab as it works with auto companies and others to advance electric vehicle research.

In a building on Ellsworth Road, the 4,000 square-foot laboratory’s machinery assembles modules and packs to test ideas and innovations for the EV battery industry. It’s an expansion of work already being done on campus.

Battery Lab Director Greg Less says they bridge that valley between concept and commercial production.

“Companies come here with their ideas. We help scale them up, so that they can show the OEM’s, they can show the tier-ones, they can show the governmental agencies that what they have is real and is going to change the world.”

The Ellsworth location is a stopgap during the design and construction of a bigger $60 million on-campus battery lab.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News The University of MichiganAnn Arborelectric vehiclesLithium-ion batteriesauto industryauto jobsenvironmentengineeringtechnology
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content