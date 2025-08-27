U-M shows off EV Battery Lab expansion

The University of Michigan has expanded its Battery Lab as it works with auto companies and others to advance electric vehicle research.

In a building on Ellsworth Road, the 4,000 square-foot laboratory’s machinery assembles modules and packs to test ideas and innovations for the EV battery industry. It’s an expansion of work already being done on campus.

Battery Lab Director Greg Less says they bridge that valley between concept and commercial production.

“Companies come here with their ideas. We help scale them up, so that they can show the OEM’s, they can show the tier-ones, they can show the governmental agencies that what they have is real and is going to change the world.”

The Ellsworth location is a stopgap during the design and construction of a bigger $60 million on-campus battery lab.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

