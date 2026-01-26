Ann Arbor's Energy and Water Benchmarking Ordinance clears 80% compliance

Ann Arbor’s Office of Sustainability and Innovations is reporting over 80% compliance with the city’s Energy and Water Benchmarking Ordinance.

The ordinance requires 20,000 square foot or more commercial and multi-family properties to report aggregated water and energy usage to the city. Passed in 2021, it’s designed to conserve natural resources while also helping lower the owner’s utility bills.

OSI Energy Analyst Connor Dailey says compliance has increased dramatically the past few years.

“The purpose of benchmarking is to get this data to people who can use it. So, let’s say you’re a property owner that has a big property. You pay part of the bills, you don’t know what the total cost or the usage is for the property and even if you do, you don’t necessarily know if that’s good or bad.”

Properties covered by the ordinance will soon receive mail and email reminders that the 2025 calendar year reports are due by June 1st.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org