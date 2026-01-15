Ann Arbor recognized as a world-class leader in climate action

The City of Ann Arbor is being recognized by the global non-profit CDP for its efforts and progress towards environmental resilience.

CDP, formerly Climate Disclosure Project, monitors local governments for their transparency and action in their climate work.

Missy Stults is the Director at Ann Arbor’s Office of Sustainability and Innovations. She says Ann Arbor is one of 120 cities recognized as a world-class leader in environmental work. She adds there was rigorous criteria for the city to be placed on CDP’s “A” List.

“Do you have a goal? Do you have a plan? Are you implementing that plan? And are you measuring your progress? And through all of that, are you doing it openly, transparently with the public?”

Stults says a lot of the effort for the city to be thorough about their climate work is thanks to community activism. She says Ann Arbor will strive to continue to be an environmental leader.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

