City of Ann Arbor deploys teams to assess storm damage

The City of Ann Arbor is sending out a team of damage assessors to document storm-related impacts following the recent tornado. Teams of three are being deployed today and will be out again on Saturday to see firsthand the level of damage from Wednesday's storms.

Ann Arbor’s Office of Sustainability and Innovations Director, Missy Stults says the assessors will teams of three wearing high-visibility vests to document damage to homes, business and infrastructure.

"Today, we've moved into damage assessment. So, this is a critical step to the larger emergency declaration process. Yesterday, Mayor Taylor declared a local emergency, and then today, we've requested a state declaration through the governor's office."

The assessors may ask homeowners whether a home is rented or owned, along with residents' lived experience with the storm and post recovery. The assessments will support potential requests for state and federal assistance. It may also use the city's future preparedness and resilience initiatives.

Assessment efforts will focus on the area of the city within the tornado’s path and where straight-line winds were most severe, including the neighborhoods west and south of downtown.

Meanwhile, the City of Ann Arbor will begin emergency debris removal on Monday, April 20 in areas hardest hit by the April 15 tornado.

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