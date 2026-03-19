Ann Arbor SEU preparing to launch 2026 pilot operation

Ann Arbor’s Sustainable Energy Utility is closer to launching its 2026 pilot program for clean energy services.

The utility has selected vendors and installation contractors to install “solar plus storage” systems on 100 or more homes in the Bryant neighborhood. It’s part of a broader, multiyear, collaborative effort that Ann Arbor voters approved in 2024.

Ann Arbor SEU Executive Director Shoshannah Lenski says the renewable, clean energy initiative will now offer actual services.

“The Sustainable Energy Utility has been an idea for a number of years, and it’s been an actual entity for nearly a year within the city now. And we're about to launch into operations and actually serve customers.”

Customers will be able to remain connected to the current grid while using the optional, supplemental community-owned utility. Next year, the utility will extend to the rest of the city.

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