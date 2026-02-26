Ann Arbor SEU launches campaign to invite future customers

The City of Ann Arbor is encouraging people to sign up to be future customers for its renewable energy grid.

Ann Arbor’s Sustainable Energy Utility (SEU) is making a key move to generate interest among homeowners and businesses in adopting its service.

Shoshannah Lenski is SEU’s executive director. She says this initiative is to help the city evaluate what residents want from the new utility.

“How many people are interested? Where, geographically within the city, is that interest? What kind of services are they interested in terms of getting solar systems, getting battery storage for resiliency, getting geothermal or electrification services? And so forth.”

Lenski says knowing more about customer expectations will help SEU understand the amount of financing needed when the service launches later this year.

