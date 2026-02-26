© 2026 WEMU
Ann Arbor SEU launches campaign to invite future customers

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published February 26, 2026 at 6:02 AM EST
Solar panels placed on the Bryant Community Center.
1 of 3  — Bryant24-4.png
Solar panels placed on the Bryant Community Center.
Grace Franke / Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability & Innovations
A new drilling project as part of Ann Arbor's Sustainable Energy Utility.
2 of 3  — BCC-drilling (1).png
A new drilling project as part of Ann Arbor's Sustainable Energy Utility.
Grace Franke / Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability & Innovations
Solar panels installed at Ann Arbor's Veterans' Park.
3 of 3  — Vets Park Solar (Photo by Homeland).jpg
Solar panels installed at Ann Arbor's Veterans' Park.
Grace Franke / Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability & Innovations

The City of Ann Arbor is encouraging people to sign up to be future customers for its renewable energy grid.

Ann Arbor’s Sustainable Energy Utility (SEU) is making a key move to generate interest among homeowners and businesses in adopting its service.

Shoshannah Lenski is SEU’s executive director. She says this initiative is to help the city evaluate what residents want from the new utility.

“How many people are interested? Where, geographically within the city, is that interest? What kind of services are they interested in terms of getting solar systems, getting battery storage for resiliency, getting geothermal or electrification services? And so forth.”

Lenski says knowing more about customer expectations will help SEU understand the amount of financing needed when the service launches later this year.

Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
