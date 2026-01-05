Ann Arbor envisions launch of Sustainable Electric Utility in 2026

As Ann Arbor strives to reach carbon neutrality, the city hopes to launch its Sustainable Energy Utility this year.

Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor says the city expects to advance its plans for a voter-approved sustainable energy utility that aims to reduce reliance on traditional utilities like DTE. Taylor says their goal of achieving carbon neutrality is in line with what residents approved in 2024.

“We’ve hired staff, and we’re in the process of signing up customers and envisioning where it can get launched. I’m extremely hopeful that, in 2026, we will be able to turn the switch on a pilot to get the Sustainable Energy Utility up and off the ground.”

The opt-in, supplemental community-owned utility aims to provide 100% renewable energy from solar and battery storage systems installed at participating homes and businesses.

