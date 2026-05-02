Ann Arbor City Council to discuss affordable housing and road conversions on Monday

The Ann Arbor City Council is expected to discuss affordable housing funding and the conversion of a couple of roads to accommodate two-way traffic.

Ann Arbor City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. is presenting a proposal to establish a $35 million bond fund for an affordable housing project on South Fifth Street next to the Blake Transit Center. He says if the City Council approves of it, it would be Ann Arbor’s largest affordable housing development since the 1970s.

“We’re talking about building 350 apartments that would serve about 600 people.”

Council members will also vote on changing Ingalls and Kingsley Streets to two-way roads. Ann Arbor’s Transportation Program Manager, Trevor Brydon, says those streets have been experiencing more traffic and maintaining them as one-way roads doesn't support the area’s growth.

“With Kingsley and Ingalls, it is up on a bluff, and there’s no way to move through the city.”

Both developments will begin in the near future if the majority of the council signs off on them.

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