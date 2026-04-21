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City of Ann Arbor takes down its last Neighborhood Watch sign

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 21, 2026 at 4:01 PM EDT
The last Neighborhood Watch sign in Ann Arbor, which was removed on April 21, 2026.
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The last Neighborhood Watch sign in Ann Arbor, which was removed on April 21, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor and City Council members Jen Eyer and Cynthia Harrison remove the last Neighborhood Watch sign in the city.
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Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor and City Council members Jen Eyer and Cynthia Harrison remove the last Neighborhood Watch sign in the city.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor and City Council members Jen Eyer and Cynthia Harrison remove the last Neighborhood Watch sign in the city.
3 of 4  — IMG_20260421_123400375_HDR.jpg
Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor and City Council members Jen Eyer and Cynthia Harrison remove the last Neighborhood Watch sign in the city.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The last Neighborhood Watch sign in Ann Arbor, which was removed on April 21, 2026.
4 of 4  — IMG_20260421_124216033_HDR.jpg
The last Neighborhood Watch sign in Ann Arbor, which was removed on April 21, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

Ann Arbor’s final Neighborhood Watch sign came down today. It ends what many considered to be part of the city’s troubled racial past.

As vehicles passed by the corner of Seventh Street and Princeton Avenue, Council members Cynthia Harrison and Jen Eyer joined Mayor Christopher Taylor to pull the blue-and-white sign out of the ground and lay it down next to the sidewalk.

The city hasn’t had an active neighborhood watch program for years. Critics say it didn’t reduce crime nearly as much as it targeted people of color.

Harrison says everyone should feel welcome in Ann Arbor.

“We want to be inclusive, and there are people that don’t feel welcome. And that is not who we are. That does not align with our values. And so, this is a great day!”

As of last December, there were about 600 of the metal signs around Ann Arbor. City officials say they will be recycled.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilChristopher TaylorJen EyerCynthia Harrisonneighborhood watchracial justicesocial justice
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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