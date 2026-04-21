City of Ann Arbor takes down its last Neighborhood Watch sign

Ann Arbor’s final Neighborhood Watch sign came down today. It ends what many considered to be part of the city’s troubled racial past.

As vehicles passed by the corner of Seventh Street and Princeton Avenue, Council members Cynthia Harrison and Jen Eyer joined Mayor Christopher Taylor to pull the blue-and-white sign out of the ground and lay it down next to the sidewalk.

The city hasn’t had an active neighborhood watch program for years. Critics say it didn’t reduce crime nearly as much as it targeted people of color.

Harrison says everyone should feel welcome in Ann Arbor.

“We want to be inclusive, and there are people that don’t feel welcome. And that is not who we are. That does not align with our values. And so, this is a great day!”

As of last December, there were about 600 of the metal signs around Ann Arbor. City officials say they will be recycled.

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