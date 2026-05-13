Ann Arbor DDA seeking 11 residents to join consulting council

The Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority is seeking residents to serve in consultancy positions for its development projects within its recently expanded footprint.

The Resident Consultancy Council is a 15-member city committee that will meet quarterly with the Ann Arbor DDA to discuss plans and updates on housing and transportation.

Executive Director Maura Thomson says the group was originally called the Citizens Advisory Council and may not have gotten much support because people thought only citizens could have a say in local affairs. She says the revised name is meant to convey a more inclusive view of the kinds of voices taking part in Ann Arbor’s continued development.

“People who own homes, people who rent, people who have lived here for a long time, people who are newer to the area, so really, we’re just looking for a range of perspectives.”

Thomson says 11 more residents are needed for the council to hold a quorum.

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