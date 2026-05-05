AAPD increasing community presence around downtown area

The Ann Arbor Police Department is advancing its community policing efforts by increasing its presence around the downtown area.

As the weather warms up, residents will see more AAPD officers on foot and on bicycles patrolling and open to community interaction.

Police Lieutenant Corey Mills says having officers out of their vehicles allows them, business owners and residents to build familiarity and trust with one another. He says visibility is one of the best deterrents against crime, and a community rapport helps with policing efforts.

“It’s a proven strategy to build relationships within the community and to take a preventative approach to solving crime and solving problems within the community.”

Mills says this initiative also allows officers to quickly address and de-escalate situations before they become larger-scale issues for those visiting downtown.

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