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Ann Arbor embraces cycling and carbon neutrality for Bike to Wherever Day

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published May 7, 2026 at 4:21 PM EDT
Participants in Ann Arbor's Bike to Wherever Day.
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Participants in Ann Arbor's Bike to Wherever Day.
Suzann Flowers / City of Ann Arbor
Participants in Ann Arbor's Bike to Wherever Day.
2 of 3  — 1.png
Participants in Ann Arbor's Bike to Wherever Day.
Suzann Flowers / City of Ann Arbor
A local bicyclist inspects his bike during Ann Arbor's Bike to Wherever Day.
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A local bicyclist inspects his bike during Ann Arbor's Bike to Wherever Day.
Suzann Flowers / City of Ann Arbor

The City of Ann Arbor and several organizations supporting urban bicycling are celebrating the positive impact cycling has had on the city.

Education and awareness campaigns on the benefits of bicycling have helped the city make progress towards its Vision Zero plan goals for carbon neutrality by 2030.

Suzann Flowers is the city’s Transportation Program Manager. She says Friday’s Bike to Wherever Day is a way to highlight how urban planning choices have put Ann Arbor in a good position for its overall future environmental impact. She adds creating two-way cycle tracks around downtown has contributed to that progress.

“So, we’re seeing all of the coalescing for the desire for more cycling facilities and transportation choice coming through those infrastructure improvements.”

Flowers says transportation makes up 20% of total greenhouse emissions, and the key to making a dent in that is to facilitate even more ways to move by bicycle.

Bike to Wherever Day is happening Friday morning in downtown Ann Arbor from 7-10 AM.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborDowntown Ann Arborbicyclingtransportationvision zerogreenhouse gas emissionsCarbon Neutralityenvironment
Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
See stories by Ana Longoria
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