Ann Arbor DDA to team with city to create downtown service team program

The City of Ann Arbor and the Downtown Development Authority are developing a program to improve conditions in the downtown area.

The DDA and city officials are collaborating to develop a downtown service team program. Funded by the Authority, it would include cleaning, maintenance, and other placemaking services.

Council member Jen Eyer says she’s very pleased it will be using local public service employees instead of contractors.

“I appreciate the work that the DDA Director and that our staff have done on this. Working with AFSCME, the union, to come up with a way forward that really is a win-win for everybody.”

It’s expected it will take about a year to develop the program. The need for more brick and tree gate repair, along with basic cleaning and maintenance, has long been a request of downtown businesses and residents.

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