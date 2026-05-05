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Ann Arbor DDA to team with city to create downtown service team program

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 5, 2026 at 6:18 AM EDT
Downtown Ann Arbor.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Downtown Ann Arbor.

The City of Ann Arbor and the Downtown Development Authority are developing a program to improve conditions in the downtown area.

The DDA and city officials are collaborating to develop a downtown service team program. Funded by the Authority, it would include cleaning, maintenance, and other placemaking services.

Council member Jen Eyer says she’s very pleased it will be using local public service employees instead of contractors.

“I appreciate the work that the DDA Director and that our staff have done on this. Working with AFSCME, the union, to come up with a way forward that really is a win-win for everybody.”

It’s expected it will take about a year to develop the program. The need for more brick and tree gate repair, along with basic cleaning and maintenance, has long been a request of downtown businesses and residents.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilJen EyerAnn Arbor Downtown Development AuthorityDowntown Ann Arborinfrastructure
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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