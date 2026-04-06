Ann Arbor preparing for major downtown construction season

As road construction season heats up in Ann Arbor, city officials want to keep residents updated on how to avoid closures and delays.

There are always numerous projects around town each year. They include road resurfacing, replacing water mains, and new sidewalks.

Chief of Staff for Public Services, Skye Stewart says there will be a lot more activity in and around downtown than in previous years.

“The convergence of several city projects, DDA projects, Ann Arbor Housing Commission Projects, some DTE-coordinated gas projects, U of M projects, and private development projects, it’s all coming together this year.”

Starting May 3rd, the Blake Transportation Center will be temporarily closed. All buses will be moved to Fifth Ave and Washington Street.

Updates on road closing and the various projects are available on the city’s Engage Ann Arbor web site.

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