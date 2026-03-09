WCRC to improve safety for pedestrians and motorists at busy Ellsworth and State roundabout

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) has announced plans for safety upgrades to the roundabout at State and Ellsworth Roads.

The roundabout improvements are slated to begin next year. They include new pavement markings and increased signage to address high traffic flow.

The area has seen a number of crashes over the years.

Elena Yadykina is Project Manager for WCRC. She says the improvements will promote safety for both drivers and pedestrians and address congestion.

“Capacity-wise, it's appropriate for the volumes that exist now, and the roundabout itself will be able to handle this future traffic volume.”

The WCRC will hold a series of public meetings where detailed design plans will be shared as the road commission solicits community feedback.

Once work commences, the intersection will require a full closure.

