Ann Arbor DDA expansion expected to benefit northern corridor

The expansion of Ann Arbor’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA)’s boundary to the Huron River is expected to benefit the city’s northern corridors.

The expansion is the first for the DDA since it was created in 1982. It gives the authority the capacity and flexibility to respond to the evolving needs of Ann Arbor.

DDA Executive Director Maura Thomson says along with a new development and financing plan, it will help grow the area.

“We believe that this expansion also unlocks the opportunity to connect our downtown to the river and to the northside of town by making some investments in key locations.”

Some of the priorities of the DDA in upcoming years include piloting a downtown service and maintenance team, an extension of the Division Street Bikeway to the Broadway Bridge, and a redesign of the North Main Street corridor from downtown to M-14.

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