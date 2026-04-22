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City of Ann Arbor and AADL finalize deal for new downtown library and housing project

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 22, 2026 at 4:06 PM EDT
The Library Lane site for the new downtown Ann Arbor Library, April 20, 2026.
City of Ann Arbor
/
a2gov.org
The Library Lane site for the new downtown Ann Arbor Library, April 20, 2026.

The City of Ann Arbor and the District Library have finalized their agreement that will lead to a new downtown library and a major housing project. But it’s still going to be some time before anyone moves in.

The deal allows for the library and housing to be built on top of the Library Lane underground parking structure and the current library next door. Voters approved selling the air rights to the library last August.

Library Director Eli Neiburger says the current downtown location will remain open until 2029.

“It’s a big project--a big, big project! Lots of steps between here and there. But, once we get underway, we think that we’re going to deliver something that the community is going to be very, very excited about.”

The District Library Board will vote on the deal next week.

Neiburger says a Request for Proposals is expected to go out this fall to find a developer for the project. He says that will be followed by a robust and open design process.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborDowntown Ann Arborann arbor district libraryEli Neiburgeraffordable housinghousingdevelopment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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