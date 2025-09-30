© 2025 WEMU
Ann Arbor District Library to purchase Observer newspaper

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 30, 2025 at 4:45 PM EDT
Ann Arbor District Library — Downtown Branch.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor District Library — Downtown Branch.

The Ann Arbor District Library is planning to purchase the Ann Arbor Observer newspaper. Parties expect to finalize the move before the end of the year.

The notion of the acquisition began during the Ann Arbor Bicentennial celebration when the library released an archive of all previous Observer editions.

Publisher Patricia Garcia and editor John Hilton hinted at a possible sale since they’re retiring. They wanted to ensure the Observer remained public and available to all.

AADL Director Eli Neiburger says editorial control will remain with Observer personnel.

“They will be a wholly owned subsidiary of the library, and the Observer management will be responsible for what goes in the Observer, just like it is now.”

Garcia and Hilton purchased the monthly publication from founders Don and Mary Hunt in 1986.

Neiburger says it will remain a free publication.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
