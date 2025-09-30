Ann Arbor District Library to purchase Observer newspaper

The Ann Arbor District Library is planning to purchase the Ann Arbor Observer newspaper. Parties expect to finalize the move before the end of the year.

The notion of the acquisition began during the Ann Arbor Bicentennial celebration when the library released an archive of all previous Observer editions.

Publisher Patricia Garcia and editor John Hilton hinted at a possible sale since they’re retiring. They wanted to ensure the Observer remained public and available to all.

AADL Director Eli Neiburger says editorial control will remain with Observer personnel.

“They will be a wholly owned subsidiary of the library, and the Observer management will be responsible for what goes in the Observer, just like it is now.”

Garcia and Hilton purchased the monthly publication from founders Don and Mary Hunt in 1986.

Neiburger says it will remain a free publication.

