Lawyer in dropped Proposal A and B lawsuit does not rule out future lawsuits

A lawsuit challenging the ballot language used to promote Proposals A and B in Ann Arbor has been dropped.

Arguments in the case were set to be heard on August 27th.

Ann Arbor residents Lynda Asher and Danielle McCluskey-Schink filed suit alleging the ballot language was misleading and that it amounted to “perpetrating a fraud upon the electorate.”

The decision to drop the suit follows voter approval of Proposals A and B in the August 5th primary election. City and library officials now have the green light to proceed with the transfer of the Library Lane parcel to the Ann Arbor District Library for future development.

In a statement to WEMU, Noah Hurwitz, the lawyer who filed the suit on behalf of the plaintiffs said:

"Plaintiffs voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit based on promises by the City and the Ann Arbor District Library to the electorate that it would use the land for a mixed-use development that includes additional library services, housing, retail, and programmable open public space. If the Library does not live up to all of those promises, there will be more lawsuits."

Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor calls the project a huge opportunity for the residents of Ann Arbor.

