Proposals A & B win Ann Arbor voter approval

Ann Arbor voters have approved Proposals A and B and changed the future of the downtown library site and parking lot. Proposal A passed with over 58-percent voter approval. Proposal B earned just under 58-percent. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports.

Caroline MacGregor / 89.1 WEMU The Ann Arbor Library Lot

The proposals repeals the “Center of the City” plan and authorizes the sale of the Library Lane Parking Structure to the AADL for the purpose of building a mixed-use development. It’s to include a new downtown library along with housing, retail and programmable open space. Mayor Christopher Taylor says it’s a great result for the future of Ann Arbor.



“Ann Arbor I think has given itself a gift. You know, we have given ourselves the gift of an amazing new state-of-the-art library on two parcels. We get a thriving downtown and we’re not going to have to raise taxes.”



The Library Green Conservancy had been behind the Center of the City initiative. President Rita Mitchell acknowledges the will of the voters. She says it’s disappointing the city continually delayed the project.



“Because I think that we could have come up with something that would have allowed Ann Arbor to have something that is kind of a welcoming core that I’ve seen in other cities.”

Michell says we’ll now see how the Council and Library proceed and if they can deliver on their promises.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

