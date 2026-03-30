AADL calls for indigenous artists to create art for land acknowledgment plaques

The Ann Arbor District Library is seeking Indigenous artists to create a series of land acknowledgment plaques for its facilities.

Rich Retyi is the AADL’s Communications and Marketing Manager. He says it’s important to recognize that their libraries are founded on the historical and contemporary lands belonging to groups part of the Anishinaabe peoples. He says the land acknowledgment plaques going up at all five library branches and the archives building will address the land dispossession that took place and provide a pathway moving forward.

“This land was forcibly and dishonestly seized from these indigenous peoples and those harms can’t be undone. But what we’re trying to do is work towards reconciliation.”

Retyi says indigenous artists can submit artwork ideas for the plaques before April 6th. He adds the land acknowledgements are expected to be on display at all locations around November.

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