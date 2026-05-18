AAEA endorses Rabhi in Ann Arbor Mayor's race

The Ann Arbor Education Association, the union that represented the school district’s teachers, is endorsing challenger Yousef Rabhi in the race for mayor.

The AAEA points to Rabhi’s long-time support for the teachers and being a former student as major factors in their endorsement. He’s running against incumbent Christopher Taylor.

Chair of the AAEA’s Political Action Committee Nate Smead says Rabhi has always been on the side of labor.

“And in this moment where nurses, teachers, transit workers and the government employees in the city are all working without contracts, having a person who has a vested interest in supporting labor was hugely important to us.”

Snead says they also like that Rabhi stood beside teachers during the 2024 school budget crisis and his ideas to bring more workforce housing to Ann Arbor.

Rabhi and Taylor will meet in the August city primary election.

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