Ann Arbor Schools sinking fund millage renewal placed on August primary ballot

The Ann Arbor School District will be asking voters in August to renew its sinking fund millage. Officials say without it, several future construction projects may not happen.

Earlier this year, district officials announced they would have to put on hold plans to rebuild several elementary schools, due to skyrocketing construction costs. The decision was tied to the fact that the district’s sinking millage will expire at the end of the year.

School Board President Torchio Feaster says its renewal is vital.

“That covers a lot of the district’s needs when it comes to our structures and maintaining them. If we did not have that millage, that money would come out of our general fund.”

The renewal levy is 2.4031 mills for ten years. The dollars can only be used for infrastructure like school construction, security improvements, technology and vehicle equipment.

It would raise over $33.7 million the first year.

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