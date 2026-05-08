Ann Arbor Public Schools on-time graduation rate increases

The Ann Arbor Public Schools continue to see a steady increase in its four-year graduation rate. The numbers improved after a reporting error was corrected.

The error had missed 51 students who graduated last summer. The corrected figures show a four-year graduation rate of 91.1%. That’s an increase of 0.8% from 2024 and the third highest over the past ten years.

District Director of Research and Assessment Dan Berger says it shows that things are working.

“It shows that we’re kind of on an upward trend, and, in fact, the trend line itself over the ten-year period is increasing at about .35 percentage points per year, so about a third of a percentage point per year increase over the ten-year period.”

The district has higher graduation rates than the state overall. There was also a 4.3% increase in the graduation rate of African American students.

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