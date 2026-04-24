EMU opens direct admissions program for AAPS and YCS students

Ann Arbor Public Schools and Ypsilanti Community Schools are now part of a new academic program with Eastern Michigan University.

Local high school students graduating with a 2.5 or higher GPA can join EMU’s Direct Admission Program to automatically be accepted at the college.

Dr. LaJoyce Brown is EMU’s Director of Admissions. She says the program’s mission is to help students who are fully capable of succeeding in college but never apply. She adds barriers often stop students from pursuing a college degree.

“Those barriers can include application fees, mixed emotions about requirements, or simply just not seeing themselves as college-bound.”

Brown says direct admission students joining EMU’s campus in the fall will be the pioneers of the program. She says the college will utilize academic success tools and merit-based scholarships to retain the students.

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