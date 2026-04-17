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New EMU President to launch new strategic plan

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 17, 2026 at 6:21 AM EDT
EMU President Dr. Brendan Kelly speaks at the April 16, 2026 EMU Board of Regents meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert
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89.1 WEMU
EMU President Dr. Brendan Kelly speaks at the April 16, 2026 EMU Board of Regents meeting.

Saying the time for change is now, new Eastern Michigan University President Dr. Brendan Kelly says they are launching a new strategic planning process.

Thursday marked Kelly’s first EMU Regents meeting as university president. He says in his first two weeks, they have been focusing on productivity.

Kelly says they’ve been identifying policies and processes that are too complicated or complex. He says a new strategic plan is fairly common after a leadership change.

“In this case, there’s a lot of great work that’s already been done at EMU to plan for a dynamic future. We get to borrow from that work. We get to take from that work. It’ll accelerate our process to get this project done in 2026.”

Kelly says they need to move with changes going on in higher education across the country. He says EMU must make certain it’s committed to giving students an exceptional experience.

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WEMU News Eastern Michigan UniversityEMU Board of RegentsDr. Brendan KellyHigher Educationeducation
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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