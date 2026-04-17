New EMU President to launch new strategic plan

Saying the time for change is now, new Eastern Michigan University President Dr. Brendan Kelly says they are launching a new strategic planning process.

Thursday marked Kelly’s first EMU Regents meeting as university president. He says in his first two weeks, they have been focusing on productivity.

Kelly says they’ve been identifying policies and processes that are too complicated or complex. He says a new strategic plan is fairly common after a leadership change.

“In this case, there’s a lot of great work that’s already been done at EMU to plan for a dynamic future. We get to borrow from that work. We get to take from that work. It’ll accelerate our process to get this project done in 2026.”

Kelly says they need to move with changes going on in higher education across the country. He says EMU must make certain it’s committed to giving students an exceptional experience.

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