AASB Trustee Don Wilkerson resigns after domestic violence charge surfaces

Facing a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, Ann Arbor School Board Trustee Don Wilkerson has resigned.

Ann Arbor Police confirm Wilkerson was arrested on March 30th in regard to a physical altercation involving a female known to him. His next court hearing is scheduled for June.

In the meantime, the school board has begun the task of finding his replacement. President Torchio Feaster says he’s looking forward to the process.

“I’m looking forward to reviewing resumes and letters of recommendation, and I believe we have a strong community here. And some strong candidates I believe will emerge, and I’m excited to help find the next trustee to help lead this district.”

The deadline to apply is noon, May 28th. Individuals must be a US citizen, at least 18 years old, a registered voter, and a resident of the school district for at least 30 days.

The final candidate will be selected on June 3rd.

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