Ann Arbor teachers’ union votes overwhelmingly 'No' to tentative contract

The Ann Arbor Education Association (AAEA) has voted to reject a tentative contract with Ann Arbor Public Schools (AAPS).

96% of voting AAEA members rejected the proposed contract after months of bargaining with the AAPS school board.

AAEA President Fred Klein says the final tally was 1,084 “no” votes to just four “yes” votes. He says members opposed the deal because wages and health care coverage fall short of their needs. He adds concerns about larger class sizes and reduced planning time also played a role.

“We rejected that soundly, knowing that it’s just not bad for teachers and our working conditions, but it’s bad for students and student learning.”

In a statement shared with WEMU, AAPS Superintendent Jazz Parks says the district respects the union’s vote and remains committed to the collective bargaining process to work towards an agreement that supports educators.

The AAEA’s bargaining team is discussing its next steps in negotiations.

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