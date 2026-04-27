Ann Arbor teachers vote on new contract as School Board hears about budget

The Ann Arbor School District is facing some long-term budget obstacles. That as members of its teachers' union wrap up voting today on a tentative contract.

While the budget crisis of two years ago is in the past, more troubles could be brewing. The number of students in the district has been dropping since the 2018-19 school year. At that time, there were just under 18,000 students. Now it’s 16,625.

Superintendent Jazz Parks says they will have to make some tough choices in the future.

“We’re currently continuing to review school capacity enrollment and looking at whether or not, based on those factors, there would be recommendations for school consolidation or reconfigurations, and we’re also continuing to really look at the property sales and programming efficiencies.”

Meanwhile, members of the Ann Arbor Education Association are currently voting on a tentative two-year contract agreement. The results will likely be released on Tuesday.

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