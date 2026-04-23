Ann Arbor teachers to discuss tentative contract, fate of vote uncertain

Members of the Ann Arbor Education Association will gather today to discuss the tentative contract agreement reached with the school district. Its likelihood of passage is uncertain.

No details of the agreement will be made public until results of the union vote are known. That isn’t expected until Tuesday.

The vote will be conducted online beginning on Friday. Teachers have been working without a contract since January.

AAEA President Fred Klein says it’s a two-year deal.

“The tentative agreement that we signed reflects the district’s most recent proposal and represents a point at which we believed it was critical to bring the process forward to our membership for their review and their decision.”

Some teachers are publicly expressing their displeasure with the contract. They have been posting on Facebook calling a bad deal and a slap in the face.

Klein says he can’t comment on the proposal or any dissension in the ranks until after the vote.

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