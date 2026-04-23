© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get School Closing Information

Ann Arbor teachers to discuss tentative contract, fate of vote uncertain

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 23, 2026 at 7:24 AM EDT
Members of the Ann Arbor Education Association meet to discuss their tenative agreement with Ann Arbor Public Schools on April 22, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Members of the Ann Arbor Education Association meet to discuss their tenative agreement with Ann Arbor Public Schools on April 22, 2026.

Members of the Ann Arbor Education Association will gather today to discuss the tentative contract agreement reached with the school district. Its likelihood of passage is uncertain.

No details of the agreement will be made public until results of the union vote are known. That isn’t expected until Tuesday.

The vote will be conducted online beginning on Friday. Teachers have been working without a contract since January.

AAEA President Fred Klein says it’s a two-year deal.

“The tentative agreement that we signed reflects the district’s most recent proposal and represents a point at which we believed it was critical to bring the process forward to our membership for their review and their decision.”

Some teachers are publicly expressing their displeasure with the contract. They have been posting on Facebook calling a bad deal and a slap in the face.

Klein says he can’t comment on the proposal or any dissension in the ranks until after the vote.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborAnn Arbor Education AssociationAnn Arbor Public Schoolslabor contractsunioneducation
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content