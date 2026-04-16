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Ann Arbor teachers' union reaches tentative contract with district

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 16, 2026 at 11:40 AM EDT
Ann Arbor teachers and supports attend recent School Board meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
WEMU
Ann Arbor teachers and supports attend recent School Board meeting.

After working three-and-a-half months without a deal, the Ann Arbor Education Association has reached a tentative deal with the school district. Both sides have confirmed the agreement but can’t comment on the details until a vote by union members. That should occur sometime next week.

The deal came on Tuesday during the fourth mediated bargaining session. It has been a hard road since December 31st when the previous contract expired.

School board meetings were often boisterous as some parents and students joined teachers pushing to get a deal reached.

The number of budgeted teacher positions in the Ann Arbor Schools has dropped by about 15% in the past two years.

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WEMU News Ann ArborAnn Arbor Public SchoolsAnn Arbor Education Associationeducationlabor contractsunion
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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