Ann Arbor teachers' union reaches tentative contract with district

After working three-and-a-half months without a deal, the Ann Arbor Education Association has reached a tentative deal with the school district. Both sides have confirmed the agreement but can’t comment on the details until a vote by union members. That should occur sometime next week.

The deal came on Tuesday during the fourth mediated bargaining session. It has been a hard road since December 31st when the previous contract expired.

School board meetings were often boisterous as some parents and students joined teachers pushing to get a deal reached.

The number of budgeted teacher positions in the Ann Arbor Schools has dropped by about 15% in the past two years.

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