Ann Arbor Education Association invites community to watch AAPS Board of Education meeting together

The Ann Arbor Education Association (AAEA) is inviting the community to watch and discuss the district’s upcoming Board of Education meeting.

Contract negotiations between Ann Arbor Public Schools (AAPS) and educators belonging to the AAEA teachers’ union have been ongoing since January. Sarah Anton is the chair of the AAEA Crisis Team. She says the idea of a board meeting watch party came from parents concerned about teacher compensation. She adds this event will be an opportunity for people to connect directly with teachers about ongoing issues.

“I hope that teachers are able to talk to community members about what their experience has been like in regards to the conversation around our current contract.”

The watch party will be hosted tonight from 6:30 to 8:30pm at AAEA’s office on Ranchero Drive in Ann Arbor.

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