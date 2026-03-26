Ann Arbor Public Schools hire new Chief Financial Officer

After a nearly two and a half year vacancy, Ann Arbor Public Schools have hired a full-time Chief Financial Officer. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports.

New CFO Ante’ Britten comes to the district from the University of Michigan. He has served as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer at the Ford School of Public Policy since December of 2024. He has over 20 years of experience in financial matters for educational institutions. Superintendent Jazz Parks says it was a long journey to find the right person for the job.

“And after many cycles of interviews over the past couple of years that have not yielded a candidate with the level of experience that is required for such a role here in Ann Arbor Public Schools we are pleased to make this recommendation.”



Britten begins the position on Friday. The district hasn’t had a full-time CFO since Director of Finance Jill Minnick left in late 2023.