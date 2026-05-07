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Large crowd tells Ann Arbor Public Schools Administration to present teachers a better contract deal

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 7, 2026 at 6:18 AM EDT
Teachers and parents gather at the May 6, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
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Teachers and parents gather at the May 6, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Teachers and parents gather at the May 6, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
2 of 6  — IMG_20260506_191716589_BURST000_COVER.jpg
Teachers and parents gather at the May 6, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Parents in support of teachers sit at the May 6, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
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Parents in support of teachers sit at the May 6, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
One of many protest signs made by teachers brought to the May 6, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
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One of many protest signs made by teachers brought to the May 6, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
One of many protest signs made by teachers brought to the May 6, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
5 of 6  — IMG_20260506_200828871.jpg
One of many protest signs made by teachers brought to the May 6, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Teachers and parents depart from the May 6, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
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Teachers and parents depart from the May 6, 2026 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

A large group of teachers, parents and students on Wednesday made it clear to the Ann Arbor School Board and administration—get back to work negotiating a fair union contract.

All the seats at the first board meeting since the near-unanimous rejection of the district’s contract offer were filled. Most were there to criticize the administration.

Huron High government teacher Allison Echlin told the board if she had remained at her previous school district, her current salary would be $23,000 more than it is now.

“You are forcing us out. That is an entire year of daycare in my household. Do better, and please listen to our individual stories and respond to our emails. Thank you.”

No new contract negotiations between the district and the Ann Arbor Education Association have been scheduled. Teachers have been working without a contract since January.

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WEMU News Ann ArborAnn Arbor Public SchoolsAnn Arbor Board of EducationAnn Arbor Education Associationlabor contractsunioneducation
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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