Large crowd tells Ann Arbor Public Schools Administration to present teachers a better contract deal

A large group of teachers, parents and students on Wednesday made it clear to the Ann Arbor School Board and administration—get back to work negotiating a fair union contract.

All the seats at the first board meeting since the near-unanimous rejection of the district’s contract offer were filled. Most were there to criticize the administration.

Huron High government teacher Allison Echlin told the board if she had remained at her previous school district, her current salary would be $23,000 more than it is now.

“You are forcing us out. That is an entire year of daycare in my household. Do better, and please listen to our individual stories and respond to our emails. Thank you.”

No new contract negotiations between the district and the Ann Arbor Education Association have been scheduled. Teachers have been working without a contract since January.

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