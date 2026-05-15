August 2026 primary ballot set for Washtenaw County

The August primary ballot for Washtenaw County races is set. It’s filled with millage renewals, city council races and a vote on a data center.

The Ann Arbor, Chelsea, Saline and Whitmore Lake School Districts all have sinking fund millage renewals on the August ballot. There are also operating millage renewals for Chelsea, Northville and Pinckney Schools, as well as Washtenaw Community College.

County Director of Elections Rena Basch says it was a bit of a surprise to see how many school districts have ballot questions this year.

“We survey all the schools and libraries at the beginning of the year in order to get a sense of who’s going to be doing what, and then, they still surprise us with things that we hadn’t heard about.”

A ballot question likely to be closely watched is in Augusta Township. It would overturn the Township Board’s rezoning vote to allow a data center to be built on an 822-acre parcel of mostly farmland.

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