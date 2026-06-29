Candidates for Ann Arbor City Council's 4th Ward a microcosm of mayor's race

Absentee ballots are already being distributed and collected for the August Primary Election. In Ann Arbor, there are races for Mayor and City Council. The race includes the candidates running in Ward 4, whose campaigns are similar to the mayor’s race at the top of the ballot.

Dave Zeglen is a Democratic Socialist and a member of Ann Arbor for Public Power. He says the city is being given away to corporate developers.

Dave Zeglen Dave Zeglen.

“I want to prioritize publicly owned, permanently affordable housing, I want to regulate developers in the city, I want to help tenants as a tenant organizer, and I want to involve the community in big decisions over its future.”

Zeglen supports Yousef Rabhi in the mayoral race.

His opponent, Aiden Sova, is President of the Ann Arbor District Library Board. He says he supports Christopher Taylor but says he wouldn’t be a rubber stamp.

Aiden Zova Aiden Zova.

“This is an independent campaign, regardless of whom I support for mayor. I’m running for City Council because I believe we are ready to write a new, collaborative chapter for Ann Arbor.”

Sova says he doesn’t support the municipal utility initiative, saying taking over power from DTE would be too cost prohibitive.

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