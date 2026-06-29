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Candidates for Ann Arbor City Council's 4th Ward a microcosm of mayor's race

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published June 29, 2026 at 5:50 AM EDT
Ann Arbor City Council chambers.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor City Council chambers.

Absentee ballots are already being distributed and collected for the August Primary Election. In Ann Arbor, there are races for Mayor and City Council. The race includes the candidates running in Ward 4, whose campaigns are similar to the mayor’s race at the top of the ballot.

Dave Zeglen is a Democratic Socialist and a member of Ann Arbor for Public Power. He says the city is being given away to corporate developers.

Dave Zeglen.
Dave Zeglen
Dave Zeglen.
“I want to prioritize publicly owned, permanently affordable housing, I want to regulate developers in the city, I want to help tenants as a tenant organizer, and I want to involve the community in big decisions over its future.”

Zeglen supports Yousef Rabhi in the mayoral race.

His opponent, Aiden Sova, is President of the Ann Arbor District Library Board. He says he supports Christopher Taylor but says he wouldn’t be a rubber stamp.

Aiden Zova.
Aiden Zova
Aiden Zova.
“This is an independent campaign, regardless of whom I support for mayor. I’m running for City Council because I believe we are ready to write a new, collaborative chapter for Ann Arbor.”

Sova says he doesn’t support the municipal utility initiative, saying taking over power from DTE would be too cost prohibitive.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilDave ZeglenAnn Arbor for Public PowerAiden Zovaann arbor district libraryYousef RabhiChristopher TaylorAnn Arbor Mayoral Raceaffordable housinghousingutilitiesAugust Primary2026 ElectionsElections
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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