Two Democratic candidates for Scio Township Trustee seek to address issues

Scio Township voters will choose between Democrats Mary Gillis and Mark Altomare for an open Board of Trustees seat in August. Interim Trustee David Read has dropped out of the race.

Mary Gillis says her experience as Scio’s communication consultant has given her familiarity with local issues. She says she will maintain the township’s Open Space Initiative to preserve land. She adds she wants to use the Superfund designation of the Gelman dioxane plume to push for additional cleanup efforts and funding.

“This is our opportunity to really leverage the national recognition that this problem that's been around for 30 years is threatening an entire community.”

Mark Altomare says he entered the race after growing concerned about the number of employee resignations in recent years due to local politics. He says managing business budgets for over 40 years will help him provide stronger oversight of Scio's finances. He says selling township assets to pay bills is unsustainable.

“Our township is masking financial mismanagement because we have a wealthy tax base and we have income from other government sources.”

Both candidates support Scio’s current environmental programs and want a better transit contract with the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority.

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