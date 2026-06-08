In-person forum scheduled tonight for August 4th Primary candidates for Ypsilanti Mayor and Ypsilanti City Council

An in-person forum is scheduled tonight for the candidates running for Mayor of Ypsilanti and City Council of Ypsilanti in the August 4th Primary election.

The 90-minute forum will be held tonight at the Ypsilanti District Library. It will be hosted by the League of Women Voters of Washtenaw County and Growing Hope.

The forum is scheduled to take place at Growing Hope Ypsilanti Farmers Marketplace on Washington Street.

The event will be livestreamed with a recording available afterwards on the LWV-WC YouTube channel.

The city council forum begins at 6 PM. The 60-minute mayoral forum starts at 7:30 PM.

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