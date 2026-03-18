Ypsilanti police budget ballot question on hold over language

One of the proposed initiatives slated to be on the November ballot in Ypsilanti will need to wait before being sent to Lansing for approval.

The referendum would require any proposed increase in the city’s police budget to go to a public vote. But Second Ward Councilman Patrick McLean says its wording needs to be much clearer. He says voters should be told how it would upend the entire budget process.

“And to say that this is a charter amendment for police funding is not accurate. This is like saying when a hurricane wipes out an entire community saying we had a little water damage. It’s not right. At best, it’s obfuscation, and at worst, it’s a lie.”

That initiative was tabled until the April 7th meeting. The wording of the other initiative to move nonpartisan city elections was forwarded to Lansing. It would eliminate the August primary and place all candidates on the November ballot.

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