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Ypsilanti police budget ballot question on hold over language

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 18, 2026 at 9:01 AM EDT
Ypsilanti Police Department patch
Creative Commons
Ypsilanti Police Department patch

One of the proposed initiatives slated to be on the November ballot in Ypsilanti will need to wait before being sent to Lansing for approval.

The referendum would require any proposed increase in the city’s police budget to go to a public vote. But Second Ward Councilman Patrick McLean says its wording needs to be much clearer. He says voters should be told how it would upend the entire budget process.

“And to say that this is a charter amendment for police funding is not accurate. This is like saying when a hurricane wipes out an entire community saying we had a little water damage. It’s not right. At best, it’s obfuscation, and at worst, it’s a lie.”

That initiative was tabled until the April 7th meeting. The wording of the other initiative to move nonpartisan city elections was forwarded to Lansing. It would eliminate the August primary and place all candidates on the November ballot.

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WEMU News YpsilantiCity of YpsilantiYpsilanti City CouncilPatrick McLeanYpsilanti Police Departmentballot initiativeAugust Primarynovember ballot2026 ElectionsElections
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
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