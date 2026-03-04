City of Ypsilanti passes data center moratorium

The Ypsilanti City Council has approved both an emergency ordinance placing a 60-day moratorium on data centers and a 365-day resolution doing the same.

An ordinance has the power of law and puts the city in a stronger position if anyone looking to build a data center pursues legal action.

There aren’t any known centers being proposed in Ypsilanti and likely not enough space for a large project. But Community Service Director Joe Meyers says a smaller one could find a location.

“There are a couple of larger manufacturing plants. One of them recently came for sale. So, we really decided this is probably getting to be a time where something could happen, hence why we decided to ask Council to pass the emergency ordinance.”

The plant up for sale is the GW Kent parcel on the city’s south side. The city charter only allows a 60-day length for an emergency ordinance, but they can be renewed.

The resolution gives the administration the direction the City Council wishes to follow.

