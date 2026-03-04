© 2026 WEMU
Click here to get School Closing Information

City of Ypsilanti passes data center moratorium

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 4, 2026 at 6:23 AM EST
The Ypsilanti City Council at its March 3, 2026 meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
The Ypsilanti City Council at its March 3, 2026 meeting.

The Ypsilanti City Council has approved both an emergency ordinance placing a 60-day moratorium on data centers and a 365-day resolution doing the same.

An ordinance has the power of law and puts the city in a stronger position if anyone looking to build a data center pursues legal action.

There aren’t any known centers being proposed in Ypsilanti and likely not enough space for a large project. But Community Service Director Joe Meyers says a smaller one could find a location.

“There are a couple of larger manufacturing plants. One of them recently came for sale. So, we really decided this is probably getting to be a time where something could happen, hence why we decided to ask Council to pass the emergency ordinance.”

The plant up for sale is the GW Kent parcel on the city’s south side. The city charter only allows a 60-day length for an emergency ordinance, but they can be renewed.

The resolution gives the administration the direction the City Council wishes to follow.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
