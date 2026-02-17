Ann Arbor Township passes 12-month moratorium on data centers

The Ann Arbor Township Board of Trustees Monday night passed a 12-month moratorium on data centers.

No one has approached township officials regarding any possible development. There haven’t even been any rumors floating around. But trustees have seen what’s been going on elsewhere in and around Washtenaw County.

Supervisor Diane O’Connell says they want to be prepared.

“Understanding the intense use of water resources potentially and also electrical power. We thought that this is a topic that we want to study and see how and what we would have to do in our township.”

A subcommittee has been created to study and review data center developments. It will take a deep dive into the township’s Master Plan, zoning ordinances and police power to see where any changes may be needed.

A report is expected in about nine months.

