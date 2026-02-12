Van Buren Township Planning Commission gives preliminary approval to data center proposal

The Van Buren Township Planning Commission on Wednesday night approved the preliminary site plan for the Project Cannoli Data Center with several conditions.

Pattatoni Development and their partners presented an extensive overview of their plans. It didn’t satisfy several local residents who continue to raise concerns about the project.

The township’s planning consultants say the proposal meets all the legal requirements needed for preliminary approval. Commissioner Jeff Jahr says, for that reason, it needed to be granted.

“Preliminary is not final. Preliminary means there have been questions asked, there are lots of questions asked, and that the applicant should go back and fill in the blanks.”

The conditions added include the Township Board going into a development agreement with Pattatoni. The project now will go to the Board of Trustees before returning to the Planning Commission for final approval.

