Large crowd gathers to hear about planned U-M/Los Alamos National Laboratory facility in Ypsilanti Township

After months of waiting, Ypsilanti Township residents on Thursday were able to meet with University of Michigan officials. They asked about the location and the need for the proposed national laboratory.

Circling around the Roy Wilbanks Ballroom at the Eagle Crest Marriott were signs on poster boards presenting various aspects of the project. Officials stood at each sign to answer questions, but there wasn’t much new information.

Resident Finn Bowbeer says she was disappointed with what she saw.

“I don’t know exactly what I was expecting, but it wasn’t this. This, to me, is gaslighting in the form of a science fair. They’ve got all these colorful poster boards telling us like how it’s going to be great or how it’s not going to cause any damage. Are you kidding me?”

Steven Ceccio is project leader for the U-M/Los Alamos project. He says there are many aspects, like the final location, that still need to be determined. Ceccio says additional public meetings will be forthcoming when more is known.

