Ypsilanti Township residents get ready for Thursday's U-M open house on information center

The University of Michigan is holding an open house tonight to inform residents of Ypsilanti Township about their proposed information center. But there’s a strong belief that the public may not hear what they’re looking for.

On Wednesday night, Ypsilanti Township officials held a second town hall meeting to tell the people what they know about the proposal. They say after several months, U-M continues to be vague about its intentions.

Township Supervisor Brenda Stumbo plans to attend tonight’s meeting but is not expecting any progress.

“The township is willing to help them make a better decision on the location of this. So, the environment is going to be number one. But why Ypsilanti Township? Why here?”

The university’s proposal is to build next to the Huron River at Bridge and Textile Roads. The township has recommended the former General Motors site next to Willow Run Airport as a more appropriate alternative.

