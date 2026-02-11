Gubernatorial candidate Mike Duggan talks about bridges, data centers and divisiveness with A2Y Chamber

Former Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says any problems regarding the opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge between Windsor and Detroit can be worked out quickly. The independent candidate spoke Wednesday in front of the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber.

Duggan spent a lot of his time touting accomplishments in Detroit and how he wants to end divisiveness in Lansing. In response to President Trump’s threat to stop the opening of the bridge, Duggan says it’s too important of an economic link to be delayed.

“As the Mayor, I worked with Governor Rick Snyder and later Governor Whitmer to make sure that got built in partnership with the Canadian government. This is an important project for Michigan. It’s been done through years of bipartisan effort, and they need to get it opened.”

Duggan also says he’s a strong supporter of bringing more artificial intelligence technology to Michigan. But he says regarding data centers, there needs to be a single state standard, and that no communities should be forced to house a center if they don’t want one.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

