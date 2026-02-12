York Township places six-month moratorium on data center plans

Plans for a proposed data center in York Township have been temporarily paused until late summer.

A six-month moratorium on the development of the data center in York Township will take effect next month.

Dave Ludwig is York Township’s Supervisor. He says the Board of Trustees would like to take this period to get a formal proposal from the developer, Sansone Group. He adds this pause also gives the township time to add language and legal protections regarding zoning for data centers.

“We decided to have our planning commission look at strengthening some language in our zoning ordinances that would help.”

Ludwig says York Township will hopefully be more ready to discuss matters concerning data centers come September. He says the pause can be extended if need be.

