Neighbor seeks to overturn Saline Township data center deal

Reply briefs have been filed in Washtenaw County Circuit Court looking to bring a halt to the construction of the data center in Saline Township. Oral arguments will be heard next Friday.

The filing is on behalf of township resident Kathryn Haushalter. Her family lives across the street from where the center is being located. Haushalter is seeking to be granted standing, so she can ask the agreement allowing the center’s construction be set aside.

Her attorney, Robby Dube, says the work already at the site has been strenuous.

“They’re worried that it’s going to have bad effects on the water, the air, and soil, which could harm their children, and she’s also upset because the town voted ‘no’ every step of the way and then the lawyers folded on them.”

Township attorney Fred Lucas says all they did was provide the legal possibilities. It was up to the Trustees what to do with it. He objects to any suggestion they folded.

