Lawsuit aimed at stopping Saline Township data center rejected by Washtenaw County judge

A Washtenaw County judge has turned down a Saline Township resident’s attempt to intervene in the case of the Related Digital Data Center.

Kathryn Haushalter’s property is near the ongoing construction site. She claimed township trustees entered a consent judgement with the developers in secret, violating the Open Meetings Act. Township attorneys say that’s false and comes from an error in the meeting’s minutes.

Judge Julia Owdziej sided with the defendants.

“There was a public comment period, and the resolution was ‘I move to approve the consent judgement that has been outlined by our attorney.’ So, to say that happened in hiding or in secret just isn’t accurate.”

The Judge also agreed with township and developer attorneys that the suit was filed past the 30-day deadline.

Haushalter’s attorney. Robby Dube, says they disagree with the court ruling and are still mulling the options to proceed.

