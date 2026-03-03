Ypsilanti City Council likely to pass data center moratorium

While none have been proposed, Ypsilanti City Council tonight is expected to join the growing list of municipalities to place a moratorium on any new data centers.

There are two data center moratoriums on tonight’s Ypsilanti City Council agenda. One is a 60-day emergency ordinance. The other is a 365-day resolution. The shorter one comes from the city’s administration.

Community Services Director Joe Meyers says it’s seen as a preventative measure.

“There’s very few places where one could go, but our ordinance is not great. And we want to make sure it’s the best, so we can regulate it according to our master plan and Planning Commission and City Council’s wishes.”

The 60-day timeline is the longest allowed by state law for an emergency ordinance.

The proposed resolution has been introduced by Ward 3 Council member Amber Fellows. An ordinance has a stronger legal standing than a resolution if it’s challenged.

